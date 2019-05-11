ALEXANDER DALZELL Alexander Dalzell (May 8, 1925 - May 8, 2019) Professor Emeritus of Classics at Trinity College in the University of Toronto, passed away in Fredericton N.B. Sadly mourned by his beloved wife Ann, his daughter Catherine, of Saint John N.B., and her children, Margaret, Joseph, Catherine and Mary; and by his son Thomas and daughter-in-law Jill, of Pickering, Ont., and their children Rosalind, Gwyneth and Isobel. Alec was born in Belfast, N. Ireland, and educated at Methodist College Belfast and Trinity College Dublin. He served Trinity College Toronto as Professor, Dean of Arts, and Vice-Provost. In recognition of his services, he was made an Honorary Fellow of the College. He was appointed to the editorial board of a major project of the University of Toronto Press to translate the collected works of Erasmus, and was responsible for the translating of many volumes in the series. A memorial service will be held in Fredericton, NB. For those who wish, a donation to The Nature Conservancy in Alec's memory would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.mcadamsfh.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019