ALEXANDER FRASER HENRY Alexander Fraser Henry, 91 of Burlington, Ontario, died peacefully at home on March 7, 2019 with his beloved wife, Yvonne by his side. Alex, born June 17, 1927 was raised on the family farm in Chatham Township. He was the youngest of four children of the late Donald and Catherine Henry. He attended Ontario Agricultural College in Guelph, Ontario and graduated in 1951 with a BSA in field husbandry. He was very proud of his Alma Mater and was a generous supporter of OAC, now the University of Guelph. He was very honored to receive The Order of OAC in 2008. Alex worked for several companies in the agricultural field including Cyanamid of Canada and Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting. While working for Cyanamid he received the Golden Oval award from American Cyanamid for outstanding sales achievement. In 1972, while on a team representing the potash industry of Canada, he was a signatory to the first contract for Canadian Potash with the People's Republic of China. In 1978 with business partner Donald Rutherford he founded the firm, Sylvite Sales Inc. Alex devoted his career to the advancement of the agricultural industry. He was a past Director and Honorary Member of the Canadian Fertilizer Institute and a past Director and Honorary Member of the Fertilizer Institute of Ontario. As a result of Alex's leadership in the field of agriculture he was named to the Ontario Agricultural Hall of Fame in June 2004. Alex was instrumental in the production of a well documented textbook," The Next Best Thing to Rain". This book is a great source of information on the fertilizer industry and its contribution to agriculture in Ontario. Alex also gave of his time to various communities that he lived in being a past President of the Optimist Club in both Woodstock and Oakville Ontario. Alex will be remembered not only for his excellent work in the agricultural industry but also for his talent for public speaking. He was often asked to speak at various events for the industry and other organizations and regaled the audiences with his humour and knowledge. His family also benefited from his wonderful sense of humour and will remember for many years his funny stories about family and life. Alex is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Yvonne; his daughter, Linda (Frank) Grunewald; twin grandsons, Ian (Dan Peri), Sean (Abbey); and three great-grandchildren, Bailey, Sam and Tristin. He is also survived by his only sister, Agnes Revington; sister-in-law, Kathryn Henry; sister-in-law, Patricia Cannon; brother-in-law, Douglas (Donna) Dickson; and many nieces and nephews and their extended families. He was predeceased by his brothers, Tom and Bill. Visitation at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of the QEW), Burlington (905-623-3333), on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. where a Service of Remembrance will be held in the Chapel at 10:30 a.m. A Reception will follow the service at the funeral home. Flowers or donations to Parkinson Canada would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019