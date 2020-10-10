Alexander KING.

ALEXANDER 'SANDY' KING September 26, 1943 - October 2, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the King family announces the sudden passing of Sandy King of Sharon Ontario. Sandy was born in Aberdeen, Scotland and immigrated to Canada in 1968. Sandy graduated from Marischal College in Aberdeen with a degree in Engineering and had a very successful career in his field receiving recognition with numerous awards and accolades. Sandy will be sorely missed by his children Christopher (Audrey), Victoria (Glen), Nicholas (Jeannette) and Jeffrey (Bonnie). He also leaves behind his grandchildren Caitlin, Tierney, Broghan, Michael, Mackenzie, Ashley and Alexander and great- grandson Fife. Many thanks to the Neuro staff at St. Michael's Hospital for treating our father with compassion and dignity. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Michael's Hospital Neurological Department. Sandy was a strong advocate for organ donation and wants everyone to consider giving the gift of life. Sandy will be laid to rest with his beloved wife of 53 years Ellen at the Queensville Cemetery.



