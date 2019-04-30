|
ALEXANDER MERESHENSKY On Sunday, April 28, 2019. Alexander Mereshensky. beloved husband of Fira. Loving father and father-in-law of Lilia and Angelo Capobianco, and Mark and Lindsay Mereshensky. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Gene and Raya. Devoted grandfather of Sarina, and Mila. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva at 293 Brickstone Circle, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation 1-877-882-2582.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019