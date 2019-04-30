You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander MERESHENSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander MERESHENSKY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alexander MERESHENSKY Obituary
ALEXANDER MERESHENSKY On Sunday, April 28, 2019. Alexander Mereshensky. beloved husband of Fira. Loving father and father-in-law of Lilia and Angelo Capobianco, and Mark and Lindsay Mereshensky. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Gene and Raya. Devoted grandfather of Sarina, and Mila. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva at 293 Brickstone Circle, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation 1-877-882-2582.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now