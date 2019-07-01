You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Alexander "Sandy" Milller

Alexander "Sandy" Milller Obituary
ALEXANDER (SANDY) MILLER
April 15, 1988 - July 1, 2017

Marking two years, the Clarke-Miller-McLaughlin family wishes to the say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Although we have not thanked everyone in an individual way, we want to express our deep gratitude for the kindness, comfort, and support that we have received in our loss of Sandy and for the gracious donations and thoughtful tributes in his honour.
Sandy, we will love you with all of our hearts forever and are grateful for your legacy of peace and joy. 
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 1 to July 30, 2019
