ALEXANDER (SANDY) MILLER
April 15, 1988 - July 1, 2017
Marking two years, the Clarke-Miller-McLaughlin family wishes to the say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Although we have not thanked everyone in an individual way, we want to express our deep gratitude for the kindness, comfort, and support that we have received in our loss of Sandy and for the gracious donations and thoughtful tributes in his honour.
Sandy, we will love you with all of our hearts forever and are grateful for your legacy of peace and joy.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 1 to July 30, 2019