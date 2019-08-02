|
ALEXANDER MUSGROVE June 4, 1993 - May 27, 2019 Beloved Son, Brother, Grandson, Nephew, Cousin, Friend, Comic, Actor and Creative Spirit. Alex's life was celebrated on July 29, 2019 at Humphrey Funeral Home, Bayview Avenue. Predeceased by his grandparents and uncle, and survived by his parents, brother, sister and extended family, Alex left us much much too soon, and will be greatly missed by his family and all those who loved him. We get no choice If we love, we grieve. Donations in Alex's memory may be made to the Toronto Humane Society (https://torontohumanesociety.akaraisin.com/PersonalPages/Participant/Home.aspx?seid=10383&mid=66&pid=5199864)
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2019