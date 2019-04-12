You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ALEXANDER VERVOORN Alexander Vervoorn 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital (ALC) with family. Dad was born in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, graduated Delft University and enjoyed a career as a Professional Chemical Engineer with Shell Canada and Stone and Webster. Alex is lovingly remembered by his wife, Margaret, with whom he shared a happy life for 62 years. He was a fantastic dad to daughters, Lisa (Bill), Joanne (Pete), and Shirley (Jim) and a very proud and loving Grandpa to Michael, (Jenn) Cameron (Lauren), Jennifer, Cassie, and Grant. Happy days were spent with family and friends, sharing his love of the outdoors at the lake. Dad's sense of humour, wisdom, guiding nature and support will be truly missed. In keeping with Dad's wishes, cremation has taken place. A family celebration of his life will be held at a future time. Online messages and memories may be shared at legacy.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019
