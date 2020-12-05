ALEXANDER W. EASTWOOD In loving memory of Alexander W. Eastwood, we are saddened to announce his passing on November 26, 2020. Alex passed peacefully at Hôpital du Suroît in Valleyfield. He is survived by his wife Gay Elliott, his daughter Susan Butler (Fausto Sabatino), his son Tim Eastwood (Sharlyn Graham), his step-sons Shawn Jarvis and Brian Jarvis (Natasha Latendresse), his grandchildren James Butler (Priscilla Orlandi), Mitchell Butler (Miranda McEwen), Andrew Butler, Alexandra Butler, Aidan Eastwood and Morgan Eastwood, his great grandchildren Ezekiel Butler, Vera Butler, Eleanor Butler and Daphne Butler. Alex will be remembered for his quick wit, his generous heart and for his "joie de vivre". Alex was a graduate of the University of Western Ontario ('60) and a proud brother of the Epsilon Omicron chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations made to NOVA Hudson. http://www.novahudson.com/Donations.htm
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a funeral at this time. There will be a celebration of Alex's life as soon as practical once it is safe to assemble. Please communicate with Aubry's Funeral Home if you would like the family to contact you back with the details. www.aubryetfils.ca/en/eastwood-alexander-w-1937-2020/