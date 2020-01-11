|
|
ALEXANDRA ANNE McLEAN (Muirhead) It is with profound sorrow that the McLean family announces the sudden passing of Alexandra Anne McLean, age 24, on January 1, 2020, at her home in Toronto. Loving parents Neil and Janet, and dear brother Jack mourn the loss of their beautiful daughter and sister - a young woman whose grace, sparkling smile and wonderfully wild hair filled every room she entered. Alex was born February 22, 1995 in Toronto. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her: grandmother Martha McLean; step grandmother Janice Muirhead; McLean and Muirhead aunts, uncles and cousins across the country; boyfriend Jared; and so many others who had the opportunity and good fortune to experience Alex's unique nature. Alex was acutely aware of the mental health challenges she faced and, despite losing her own battle, she would want those she met along the way and the many others who are struggling to find the support they need. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Centre for Addiction & Mental Health Foundation (CAMH). supportcamh.ca 1-800-414-0471 A memorial service in Alex's honour will be held at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020