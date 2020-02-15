|
ALEXANDRA KOWALSKY May 8, 1926, Serafinci, Ukraine - February 10, 2020, Toronto, Ontario Alexandra Kowalsky (nee Yashan) passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Nicholas and son Mark. She will be sadly missed by daughters Tania (Bohdan) Onyschuk, Christina Kowalsky (Wiktor Moskaliuk), sons George (Debra) and Andrew (Marta), beloved grandchildren: Motria (Victor Morozov), Tamara (Peter Elyjiw), Tamara and Daniel Moskaliuk, Katerina Kowalsky-Perez, Julia (Felipe Aguirre), Alexander (Samantha), Nicholas, Stephanie (James Scaglione) and great-grandchildren - Zirka, Kvitka, Danya, Mark, , James, Anthony, Rosemary, Enzo, Rayen, Brooke and Jack. Alexandra will be remembered for her dedication to her family and tireless work for the Ukrainian and Canadian communities, particularly in the Commission for Human Rights at The World Congress of Ukrainians, Ukrainian Catholic Women's League, Ukrainian Social Services - Toronto, and her long-time support for Ukrainian political prisoners. Visitation on Wednesday, February 19 at Cardinal Funeral Home, 92 Annette St. (from 5:00 p.m.; panakhyda at 7:30pm). Funeral on Thursday, February 20 (10:00 a.m.) at St Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 La Rose Ave.,Toronto. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or Canada-Ukraine Foundation - Medical Mission.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020