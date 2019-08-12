|
ALFRED GORDON SIMESTER 1937 - 2019 Died Friday, August 9th at 11:30 a.m. of a heart attack. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Barbara, and his children Arnold (Debbie Lane), Shelley, and Brett. He also leaves his beloved grandchild Eden. Predeceased by his parents Col. Alfred Simester and Eleanor Margaret Gordon of the Salvation Army. Born in Toronto his childhood years were spent in Montreal which made him a lifelong Habs fan. He went to Leaside High School in Toronto and was an outstanding student athlete, setting a shotput record that lasted many years. Later, he went to Queens, joining the powerhouse Golden Gaels for their Yates cup years in the early sixties. Earning a law degree, he served with JAG for a year then settled in the Ottawa Valley. He later received a Queens Council designation for his work as a barrister. A man of many interests, he coached the RCMP Huskies football team, was an amateur restauranteur, adventurous cook, a keen golfer, a gentlemen farmer, not quite master of the marathon, and avid life long fan of Canadian college football. Known for his late night phone calls and his devilish laughter, Gord will be sorely missed. The family will receive visitors at the Garden Chapel of Tubman Funeral Homes 3440 Richmond Rd., Nepean (between Bayshore and Baseline Rd.) on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with words of remembrance shared at 4 p.m. Condolences, memories or donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2019