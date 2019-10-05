|
DR. ALFRED HANNA November 13, 1944 - October 1, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alfred. He died peacefully on October 1, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born in Cairo, Egypt, and immigrated to Canada in 1966. He graduated from McGill University with a PhD in Geotechnical Engineering in 1975. Following this he worked as a civil engineer for 49 years, 37 of which were spent with SNC-Lavalin in hydroelectric power. He started his career as a Supervising Engineer and retired as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the hydro division. He moved from Montreal to Vancouver with his wife and two children in 1989. His career took him all over the world, from Africa to Asia, to Australia, Europe and South America. He is preceded by his father, Wilson; mother, Alice (nee Habashi); brother, Albert; and sister, Yvette. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Magda (nee Ayad); son, Justin; and daughter, Vanessa; as well as his sister, Simone; brother, Maher; their spouses; sister-in-law, Marie Louise; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral at 690 Burrard St. in Vancouver at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, followed by a reception. Burial will be at the North Vancouver Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.kearneyfs.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Liver Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019