You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Services Ltd.
450 West 2nd Avenue
Vancouver, BC V5Y 1E2
(604) 736-0268
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Church Cathedral
690 Burrard St.
Vancouver, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred HANNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred HANNA


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred HANNA Obituary
DR. ALFRED HANNA November 13, 1944 - October 1, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alfred. He died peacefully on October 1, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born in Cairo, Egypt, and immigrated to Canada in 1966. He graduated from McGill University with a PhD in Geotechnical Engineering in 1975. Following this he worked as a civil engineer for 49 years, 37 of which were spent with SNC-Lavalin in hydroelectric power. He started his career as a Supervising Engineer and retired as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the hydro division. He moved from Montreal to Vancouver with his wife and two children in 1989. His career took him all over the world, from Africa to Asia, to Australia, Europe and South America. He is preceded by his father, Wilson; mother, Alice (nee Habashi); brother, Albert; and sister, Yvette. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Magda (nee Ayad); son, Justin; and daughter, Vanessa; as well as his sister, Simone; brother, Maher; their spouses; sister-in-law, Marie Louise; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral at 690 Burrard St. in Vancouver at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, followed by a reception. Burial will be at the North Vancouver Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.kearneyfs.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Liver Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now