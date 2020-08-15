|
|
ALFRED HAROLD DOUGLAS ROGERS Died peacefully at home on July 20, 2020 in Steveston, British Columbia at the age of 79. Doug is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane (née Hughes); and his children Michelle Reining (Michael) and grandchildren Felix, Luka and Sonja; Hugh Rogers (Anji) and grandchildren Anila and Priya; Helen Rivers-Bowerman (Michael) and grandchildren Jack, Anna and Hugh; and Lee Rogers (Emily); and his sisters Helen MacRae (Peter) and Roslyn MacDonald (Bill) and their children and families. Doug was born January 26, 1941 at the Colchester County Hospital in Truro, Nova Scotia to Reverend Alfred Allison Rogers and Anna May Rogers. He spent his early years during the war in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, and eventually his father's profession took the family to St. Catharines, Ontario and Montreal, Quebec. Doug had fond memories of playing ice hockey, which remained a lifelong passion, and being introduced to his other passion, judo. His interest in judo sent him on an adventure of a lifetime. In 1960, he boarded a ship in Vancouver and sailed to Tokyo, Japan to further his judo training. He recalled his five years in Japan fondly, training with some of judo's greatest teachers and making many lifelong friends along the way. Upon arriving in Tokyo, he trained at the Kodokan and made an effort to practice with some of the best competitors coming out of the police academy and Takushuoku Univerisity (Takudai). Eventually he met Masahiko Kimura, widely considered one of the greatest judokas of all time, and head coach at Takudai. Kimura became a mentor to Doug, and Doug eventually trained with him full-time at Takudai. Doug had an exceptional career in judo and highlights include the 1964 Olympic Games (silver), 1965 Pan American Games (gold), 1965 All Japan University Championship (gold), 1965 World Judo Championships (bronze), 1967 Pan American Games (gold), and 1972 Olympic Games (fifth). Doug was also a five-time Canadian National Champion. At the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, Germany, Doug was Canada's flag bearer in the opening ceremonies; and in 1977, he was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame. Doug's other passion in life was aviation. When he was 16 years old, he paid for his own flying lessons and earned his pilot's license even before obtaining a driver's license. Upon returning to Vancouver in 1965, he embarked on a successful 35-year career as a commercial airline pilot. He spent the final part of his career as a 747 Captain with Air Canada and retired in 2001. Family was also incredibly important to Doug. One day, when he was at the University of British Columbia, he met fellow Olympic athlete, Jane Hughes. They married on July 11, 1970 in Vancouver and raised four children together. Doug delighted in watching his four kids grow over the years and pursue their own interests in sports, academics, work, and travel. He was particularly happy to welcome new family members, including his eight grandchildren. In January of this year, he felt blessed to attend the wedding of his youngest son, Lee. Annual family camping trips to Heron Rocks campsite on Hornby Island, British Columbia were a particular family highlight, with many hours spent fishing in our beloved zodiac boat. He spent most of his adult life on the West Coast of Canada, but the East Coast held a special place in his heart, with frequent trips back to Nova Scotia to visit family and friends. Doug lived life to the fullest, and his stories and laughter will be missed greatly by his friends, family and all who knew him. Due to COVID-19, no service will be held at this time. Should family and friends so desire, memorial donations can be made to Judo Canada (www.judocanada.org/donation/) or the BC Cancer Foundation (www.bccancerfoundation.com/ways-donate)
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020