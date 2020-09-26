ALFRED JAMES MACPHERSON "Jim" Peacefully, at Highview Residence, London, Ontario, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Alfred James "Jim" Macpherson in his 90th year. Beloved husband of 66 years of the late Norma Eileen Macpherson (Dec, 2019). Loving father of Michael (Julia) of Mississauga, Kathy (Lutfi) of Toronto and Andrew (Cathy) of London. Devoted grandpa of Erin and Megan, Jonah and Austin. Predeceased by brother John of Winnipeg (Sept, 2020), step-brothers Bill Gorsline and Robert Gorsline of Stratford. Jim was born and raised in Stratford, Ontario, where he met and married Norma Timms. A Western Business Grad in London, he settled in Mississauga, Ontario. He had a distinguished business career, culminating as CFO for Handy and Harman Canada. Jim enjoyed many sports and competed in the Ontario Seniors Summer Games, and swam daily into his 80s. Jim was an avid bridge player and traveller with friends and family. He volunteered with his church and Stroke Breakers in Mississauga and was a Platinum level donor with Canadian Blood Services. He and Norma enjoyed and supported the local and regional arts community. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a private interment service has taken place at Avondale Cemetery in Stratford, Ontario. A celebration of life for Jim and Norma will take place at the first safe opportunity. Memorial Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society(www.alzheimer.ca/en/Home
)0r Canadian Blood Services (www.blood.ca/en
) O'Neil Funeral Home, London, in charge of arrangements. (519-432-7136) Online condolences & Guest Book at www.oneilfuneralhome.ca/