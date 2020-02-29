|
ALFRED JOHN ELLIS OC, ORS, LLD After a long life, well and truly lived, John Ellis died on January 29, 2020 at the age of 104. He was born in Montreal May 27, 1915 to Robert Louis and Elizabeth Robinson Ellis. He was proud to have been educated at Lower Canada College, and throughout his life he embraced its motto Non nobis solum- Not for ourselves alone. In 1932, he began his career with Bank of Montreal as a teller at $28/ month. At the outbreak of WWII, not speaking any French, but being a proud Canadian, he enlisted in Le Regiment de Maisonneuve. He was posted to England where he met the love of his life, Joan Wilson. He served with distinction in the liberation of Holland, Walcheren Island, rising to the rank of Major, with decorations. He returned home with his war bride and resumed his career with the bank. He retired in 1975 as Vice Chair, and Director on the Board, having risen through the ranks, with posts across Canada. Following his first retirement he served as President of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the Canada Development Corporation, and was Chair of the Advisory Board of Marsh & Mclennan, finally retiring at 84. He was a Convocation Founder and member of the Senate of Simon Fraser University, with whom he enjoyed a close connection to the end. He was pleased to establish and grow a Bursary fund for MBA students, and took a personal interest in the students. He served on numerous boards and charitable organizations, had a great sense of humour, loved to laugh and sing, was an avid fisherman, vegetable gardener, and a keen bridge player. He enjoyed all social gatherings and during his last week was still organizing lunches. He was an old school gentleman, but in many ways, ahead of his time. He believed in fairness and equality and in the 1950's appointed the first woman to a management role at the bank. He was a member of the Vancouver Club where he championed women's membership. In the early 1960's, long before it was popular, he fostered relations with Asia. He was actively involved with the Asia Pacific Foundation, the Canada Japan Society and the Pacific Basin Economic Council. His efforts in this area were recognized with the Order of Canada and the Order of the Rising Sun. He loved life, and was an unabashed supporter and promoter of all organizations and people he encountered, and blueberries, to which he attributed his longevity. He lived life fully, and at age 100 wrote a semi autobiography, Life, Love and Laughter. His last two decades were spent at Crofton Manor, in Kerrisdale. His wife Joan sadly predeceased him in 2010. He is survived by his 3 children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Dunbrack (Bob) Andrew, Tyrrell, Geoffrey, Timothy, Susan Hoch (Severin) Lisa, Stephanie, Jennifer - Madeline, Merrick, August, and Robert (Gwen), Scott, Harter, Wilson - Benjamin, Olivia, Teddy, Brinley, and Madden. At his request there will be a family service. Your memories of John are most welcome at [email protected] A life well lived. He will be missed by many.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020