ALIA GRAVES KELLOCK HEWARD January 1, 1968 - February 7, 2019 After a short illness, Alia passed away at the Ottawa General Hospital on February 7. She was surrounded by family and friends. Alia was an intelligent, dynamic, fun-loving woman whose zest for life, and love for her friends and family knew no bounds. She rose to meet the challenges her life brought her with unmatched strength and dignity. She was predeceased by her mother, Judith Lindsay Kellock and her father, John Heward, and leaves behind an incredibly supportive group of friends and family. There will be no funeral, but a celebration of life will be planned soon. Two of Alia's passions were animals and finding a cure for Multiple Sclerosis. Donations to the Ottawa Humane Society and the MS Society in Alia's name are welcome. Alia will be missed so much and we know you join us in sadness, as well as in recalling fond memories of an amazing spirit. We love you, Alia. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019