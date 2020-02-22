You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Alice Arabella Barnes READ

Alice Arabella Barnes READ Obituary
ALICE ARABELLA BARNES READ Died peacefully at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, ON, February 13, 2020. She was 97. She was predeceased by her husband Herb, her younger son Robert, and sisters Helen and Mary. She is survived by brothers Roy and Ernest and their families. She is also survived by son Gregor and daughter Janice and their families, along with many nieces and nephews. Born in Wood Point, NB, in 1922, she and Herb were married in 1942 and lived in Bathurst, NB, until 1952 when they moved to Vancouver, BC. They returned to NB in 1958 and later owned Marshlands Inn in Sackville until retirement in 1985. They were leaders in the creation of Moncton's Mount Royal United Church and also of North Vancouver's Capilano Winter Club. She was an ardent supporter of IODE, UCW, and Sackville Hospital Auxiliary. Cremation has taken place and a committal service will be held in Sackville, NB, this summer.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020
