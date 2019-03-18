You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ALICE CLARK ANGUS (nee Davidson) Passed peacefully on March 12, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of 64 years to Gordon, who predeceased her in 2009. Loving mother of Judith King (John) of Port Elgin, Douglas, predeceased (Shelly) of Toronto, Stuart (Jane) of Toronto. Grandmother of Janet, Brian Steven, John, Jeffery, William and Katherine. Great-grandmother of Brianna, Jackson and Tanis. Cousin of Jean Walker (Art, predeceased) of Seattle WA. We will all really miss her.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019
