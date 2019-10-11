|
ALICE EVELYN AIRD (née Ross) Passed away peacefully after a long illness in the Avalon Care Center in Orangeville, ON. She was born in Quebec City on December 31, 1928, the second child of Gordon and Kathleen Ross. She moved to Montreal after high school and met Peter John Aird, the love of her life. They married in 1951 and had three children: Janet, Robert and Brian. She loved her family and was loved in return. She worked hard to support Peter's career. She found joy in tennis, bridge, travel, business and politics, and she was an active volunteer in the community. She had an abiding faith in God. Alice is survived by her husband of 68 years; her three children, seven grandchildren and eight greatgrandchildren; and her brother Robert Ross. She will be missed but the memories are strong and will continue living in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. We thank Judy McCracken, Candace Skinner, the Avalon, the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County, and the many others who supported Alice through her long and trying illness. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer Society. No memorial service is planned at this time.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019