You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice CODE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Gertrude CODE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Gertrude CODE Obituary
ALICE GERTRUDE CODE (nee Kennedy) On Friday, April 12, 2019, in Victoria, BC. Alice is loved always by her family, her beloved husband of 52 years, the late Arthur Warren Code (1997); her children, Faye, Ron, Jean, Barbara, Bill, Stewart (deceased, 1994) and David; her son-in-law, Bill; and daughters-in-law, Denise, Darlene and Karen; her grandchildren, Adam, Kevin, Warren, Joe, Patrick, Brian, Katherine, Laura, Joshua and Rachel; her eleven great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Born April 23, 1926 in Wilkie, SK, she was a graduate of Saskatoon Normal Teacher's College (1943). Always active in her community, she was a member of the United Church Women, the Legion Auxiliary and the Eastern Star. The last remaining matriarch of her generation, on both sides of the family, she was respected, loved and admired by all who knew her. A service was held for the family on April 28, 2019 at Adanac Cemetery, SK.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.