ALICE GERTRUDE CODE (nee Kennedy) On Friday, April 12, 2019, in Victoria, BC. Alice is loved always by her family, her beloved husband of 52 years, the late Arthur Warren Code (1997); her children, Faye, Ron, Jean, Barbara, Bill, Stewart (deceased, 1994) and David; her son-in-law, Bill; and daughters-in-law, Denise, Darlene and Karen; her grandchildren, Adam, Kevin, Warren, Joe, Patrick, Brian, Katherine, Laura, Joshua and Rachel; her eleven great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Born April 23, 1926 in Wilkie, SK, she was a graduate of Saskatoon Normal Teacher's College (1943). Always active in her community, she was a member of the United Church Women, the Legion Auxiliary and the Eastern Star. The last remaining matriarch of her generation, on both sides of the family, she was respected, loved and admired by all who knew her. A service was held for the family on April 28, 2019 at Adanac Cemetery, SK. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019