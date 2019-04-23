ALICE MARY BOULD, B.A. With sadness, on April 20, 2019, after a life well-lived, Alice Mary Bould (nee Doyle), B.A., died at the age of 90. Mary was predeceased by her parents, brother Ted and loving husband Howard. She was a wonderful friend, an engaged member of her community and a generous supporter of many fine organizations. With her generous nature she gave willingly of her time and her resources to many community, national and international organizations to care for those in need. Mary was a longtime member of the Women's Christian Association, represented the WCA on the Belleville General Hospital Board of Directors and served on the Quinte Health Care Advisory Committee. She worked for many years at CFB Trenton, was an active member of both the Catholic Women's League and Belleville General Hospital Auxiliary and a founding member of the Dr. Bruce Cronk Society. Mary loved travel, gardening, crosswords and bridge, the arts, particularly the opera, theatre and music of all kinds. She loved summers at the cottage with family and friends, playing cribbage, swimming and contributing to lively lakeside conversations. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her families; Inglis, O'Flynn, Doyle, Page, and Collins and many dear friends. Resting at the Burke Funeral Home (613-968-6968) 150 Church Street, Belleville, on Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 399 Victoria Avenue, Belleville, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Federation of University Women Scholarship Fund, or the Belleville General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences at: www.burkefuneral.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019