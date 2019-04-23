You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Funeral Home - Belleville
150 Church
Belleville, ON K8N 3B9
(613) 968-6968
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burke Funeral Home - Belleville
150 Church
Belleville, ON K8N 3B9
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
399 Victoria Avenue
Belleville, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice BOULD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Mary BOULD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Mary BOULD Obituary
ALICE MARY BOULD, B.A. With sadness, on April 20, 2019, after a life well-lived, Alice Mary Bould (nee Doyle), B.A., died at the age of 90. Mary was predeceased by her parents, brother Ted and loving husband Howard. She was a wonderful friend, an engaged member of her community and a generous supporter of many fine organizations. With her generous nature she gave willingly of her time and her resources to many community, national and international organizations to care for those in need. Mary was a longtime member of the Women's Christian Association, represented the WCA on the Belleville General Hospital Board of Directors and served on the Quinte Health Care Advisory Committee. She worked for many years at CFB Trenton, was an active member of both the Catholic Women's League and Belleville General Hospital Auxiliary and a founding member of the Dr. Bruce Cronk Society. Mary loved travel, gardening, crosswords and bridge, the arts, particularly the opera, theatre and music of all kinds. She loved summers at the cottage with family and friends, playing cribbage, swimming and contributing to lively lakeside conversations. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her families; Inglis, O'Flynn, Doyle, Page, and Collins and many dear friends. Resting at the Burke Funeral Home (613-968-6968) 150 Church Street, Belleville, on Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 399 Victoria Avenue, Belleville, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Federation of University Women Scholarship Fund, or the Belleville General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences at: www.burkefuneral.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now