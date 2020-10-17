ALICE WYMAN LOVE 1927 - 2020 Our Mom passed peacefully in her home at Staywell Manor, Calgary, Alberta, on October 10, 2020, following a battle with cancer. Alice was born in Bromptonville, Quebec, the third of four children, and grew up in Hantsport, Nova Scotia. In 1948, she graduated from Acadia University with a Degree in Biology and worked as a researcher with Nova Scotia Fisheries and then as a high school science teacher. After marrying, she moved to Calgary in 1951, where she lived for the remainder of her life with a one year sabbatical in London, England where she bravely learned to drive on the "wrong side of the road." Mom went back to school in the 1980s and completed a medical secretary's certificate and then worked as an assistant in her daughter Nancy's busy family medical practice for many years. She was known for the special care and attention she gave to each patient. Nancy would often joke that patients came to the office to see Alice rather than the doctor. First and foremost, Alice was a dedicated and loving mother. She was the rock at home and took great pride in her four children and their accomplishments. She especially loved her role as a Grandma and grew very close to all six grandchildren, including those in Europe, as trips to Switzerland were an annual event for Mom. In later years she was blessed with five great-grandchildren who provided her with joy and delight. Mom instilled in the family the importance of family bonds which we all cherish and this gave her comfort in her final days. She was very active in the Samaritan Club of Calgary for several decades. She was always willing to lend a hand and help others. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, sewing at Christmas time and knitting. Mom was known as a wonderful host and threw many beautiful dinner parties over the years. The words 'lovely', 'kind' and 'gracious' are often used to describe Alice. She had many close friends throughout her life and treasured those relationships. Mom was predeceased by her mother and father, Violet (Briggs) and Clifford Wyman of Toronto, Ontario; her husband, Richey Love of Calgary; two of her siblings, Cliff Wyman Jr. (and his wife Ruby) and Shirley Murray (and her husband Mac) both of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; her sister-in-law, Rita Wyman of Calgary; her sister-in-law, Nancy Brown (née Love) of Lennoxville, Quebec; and her brother-in-law, Stewart Love of Knoxville, Tennessee. Mom is survived by her brother, Bert Wyman of Calgary; her brother-in-law, Harry Brown of Lennoxville; her sister-in-law, Vicky Love of Knoxville; her four children, Andrew (Alison) of Calgary, Janet (Jack Mustoe) of Kamas, Utah, Nancy (Mitch Shier) of Calgary and Joan Spadone (Alain) of Geneve, Suisse; six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Heather), Katie (David Epstein), Jordie and Erin Shier, and Emilie and Alex Spadone; and five great-grandchildren, Eloise, James and Charlotte Love and Elliot and Penny Epstein. She was also very fond of, and had special relationships with, her many nieces and nephews. She was fortunate in these pandemic times to be able to visit in person with a few of her immediate family and through video calls with the rest of her immediate family in recent weeks. Mom was very appreciative of the care and kindness she received from the caregivers at Staywell Manor. Mom, Alice, Aunt Alice, Grandma and Great-Gran will be deeply missed. At Mom's request, there will not be a funeral ceremony, but she wished to have a celebration of life tea party which will be arranged in the future when travel is more possible. No flowers, please. Donations in Alice's memory may be made to the Samaritan Club of Calgary www.samaritanclub.ca
