Aline CHRETIEN

ALINE CHRÉTIEN(Chaîné) Passed away peacefully alongside her husband Jean after 63 years of marriage, at her residence in Lac des Piles, Shawinigan (Quebec), on September 12, 2020. She devoted her life to her family, her friends and to the service of her country. Throughout her life's journey, her humanitarianism touched many in Canada and around the world. She will be greatly missed by all. Born in St-Boniface de Shawinigan, she was the daughter of Albert Chaîné and Yvonne Bellemare. She is survived by her husband whom she loved so much, her three children France (André), Hubert and Michel, her precious grandchildren Olivier (Adriana), Maximilien, Philippe (Amanda), Jacqueline-Ariadne (Hadrien), Katherine and her great grandchildren William, Gaia, Athéna, Amedeo, Sacha, Ariane and Alix, as well as her brothers and sisters, Édith Levasseur (Alain), André Chainé (Denise), Robert Chainé (Claudette) and Pauline Chainé, her brothers-in-law Guy Chrétien (Maria) and Michel Chrétien (Micheline), and many nieces and nephews. Aline was predeceased by her sisters Pierrette Foster and Yolande Beaudoin. Our sincere thanks to Ms. Vicky Tremblay for her dedication and support until the end, as well as to Dr. Stéphanie Perron and Ms. Pascale Tessier, Béatrice Vargas, Maude Lavallée and Mélanie Trudel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be held in strict privacy. A commemorative celebration will take place when the situation permits. In lieu of flowers, gestures of condolence can take the form of a donation to the Maison Aline Chrétien (https://maisonalinechretien.com/faites-un-don/
), whose mission is to offer free access to palliative care rooms to support people at the end of their life as well as their loved ones.