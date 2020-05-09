You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
St. Clement's Church
70 St. Clements Ave.
Toronto, ON M4R 1H2
To be announced at a later date
ALISON APPLEYARD After a long illness, our dear Alison died peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. A quiet woman of both beauty and inner strength, she was the beloved wife of David, much loved mother of James (Tamara Rebanks) and Thomas (Susan Woolhouse), and proud Nana of Cordelia, Sebastian and Titus. Born in 1941 in Toronto, the daughter of Robert and Margaret Rutledge and sister of Jane (Forrester), Alison taught at Orde Street Public School and the ESL night school and Parent and Preschool ESL programmes which she later administered city-wide. She volunteered in the community, teaching Sunday School and administering a Cub pack and Parent and Staff school activities. Notably, for 25 years Alison volunteered at the Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art as a docent for which she was awarded an Ontario Volunteer Service Award. At various times she served as Chair of Docents and Chair of Volunteers. She was a member of St. Clement's Church, the Trillium ACW Group and served as ACW Chair. When pandemic restrictions are lifted, there will be a service of thanks for Alison's life at St Clement's Church, 70 St. Clements Ave, Toronto. The family's sincere thanks go to Dr. Alison Culbert of the Sunnybrook Academic Family Health Team for her extraordinary attention over many months, and to Dr. Chantal Perrot for her compassionate services at the end of Alison's life. Alison would be pleased if memorial donations were directed to The Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art (www.gardinermuseum.on.ca) or MAiDHouse (www.maidhouse.ca).
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020
