Services
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
ALLAN DOUGLAS ABERNETHY 1961 - 2020˜ Most beloved husband of Lia (Invidiata) and cherished father of Jordan (Matthew Johnston) and AJ. Mourned deeply by his mother, Gloria Hugo, father Bruce Abernethy (Diane), brothers Bruce Abernethy (Jutta), Blair Abernethy (Caroline) and sister Julie Dove (Howard). Also dearly missed by his mother-in-law Elizabeth Invidiata and brothers-in-law Mark Invididata (Gry), Christopher Invidiata, and sister-in-law Lesley Invidiata. Many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins will miss him as well. Al was an amazing father to AJ and Jordan, and he and Lia were excited to become Grandparents to their expectant daughter. Al left us far too soon, but he leaves behind a family that loves him more than words can describe, and a family that is so strong because of him. His lessons, love and guidance have set them up for a wonderful life, and one they will live out that way to honour his memory. Special thanks to all the friends and family who reached out and supported us during this very difficult time. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a private family ceremony will be held. Memories and condolences may be sent online to cavillfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020
