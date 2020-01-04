|
ALLAN DUNCAN PRITCHARD Allan Duncan Pritchard, 91, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria following a decade long battle with Parkinson's. Allan was born on August 8, 1928, in Comox, BC, the middle son of Norman and Bessie (nee Jolly) Pritchard. Allan was predeceased by his older brother, Gordon and is survived by his younger brother, Don (Joan) Pritchard of Courtenay, BC. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Ron (Candace) Pritchard of Royston; Linda Walls and Sandra (Heather) Neal both of Nanaimo; Michael (Jenny) Pritchard of Comox; and many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Allan earned his bachelor's degree at University of British Columbia and followed that by earning his masters and doctorate at The University of Toronto, specializing in seventeenth century English literature. He taught for a brief period at UBC and eventually moved on to serve a 33 year tenure at The University of Toronto. Allan was an accomplished writer, historian, cited expert on architecture, world traveler and philanthropist but most of all he was a kind and modest man. He will be missed by his family as well as friends and colleagues. There will be no service, as requested.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020