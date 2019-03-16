ALLAN FALLIS (Al) It is with sadness I announce the peaceful passing of Al Fallis on March 4, 2019, in his 97th year. Al was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jean, in 2015 and is survived by his daughter, Barb; his twin sister, Grace Davidson; sister-in-law, Norma Barber; and numerous nieces and nephews. His elder brother, Ivan and his parents, Walter and Mary predeceased him. Al grew up in Cupar, Saskatchewan and after graduating from high school, joined the Royal Bank in July 1940. His career spanned 42 years and took him and his family to various Saskatchewan locations and Williams Lake, BC. At his retirement, he was Manager, Main Branch, Saskatoon. In September 1942, Al joined the RCAF and after training, was posted to England as a wireless mechanic with Goose Squadron. In his later years, he would often talk about the horrors of war and the impact it had on those who lived it firsthand. Al was very involved in whatever community he worked in and some of his accomplishments were: He initiated the United Way chapter in Swift Current, SK, in 1967, setting the stage for donations of $2.5 million to the community over the years. In Moose Jaw, he was co-chair of the United Way campaign and in Saskatoon, served as treasurer of United way for 10 years. His biggest community achivevement was the establishment of the Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation in 1983, and the setting up of the board which led to more that $50 million in donations over time. Al and Jean settled in Nanaimo in 1988 primarily due to the quality of the Nanaimo Golf Club course. They bother were members for 20 plus years. Al was very involved in his neighbourhood where he lived for 31 years. A celebration of Al's life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Nanaimo Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019