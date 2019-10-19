|
ALLAN FREEDMAN Peacefully, with his family by his side, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Toronto Western Hospital. Allan Freedman, beloved husband of the late Rosalind Freedman. Loving father of Jonathan. Dear brother of Desmond and the late Ellis and Lenny Freedman. Devoted grandfather of Joshua. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in the Beth Haminyan Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva beginning Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 400 Walmer Road, West Tower, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Allan Freedman Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019