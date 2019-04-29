|
ALLAN IRVING GLASSMAN On Saturday, April 27, 2019 died peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind, his devoted wife of 62 years Elaine, his children Lisa-Beth and Lindsay, Karen and Ron, Jay, Michelle and Malcolm. His wonderful grandchildren Jesse, Karli, Corey and Yael and his step grandchildren Tamar, Jacob and Oriya.A special thank you to his outstanding care givers, Benelyn, Charity, Cheryl, Cynthia, Maxia, Megan and Neva. He will be sorely missed by extended family and friends. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 333 Clark Avenue West #704, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation, 416-946-6560, or to The Brain Project c/o The Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875,www.baycrest.org/donations 'A, you're adorable'.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2019