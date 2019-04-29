You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan GLASSMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Irving GLASSMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allan Irving GLASSMAN Obituary
ALLAN IRVING GLASSMAN On Saturday, April 27, 2019 died peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind, his devoted wife of 62 years Elaine, his children Lisa-Beth and Lindsay, Karen and Ron, Jay, Michelle and Malcolm. His wonderful grandchildren Jesse, Karli, Corey and Yael and his step grandchildren Tamar, Jacob and Oriya.A special thank you to his outstanding care givers, Benelyn, Charity, Cheryl, Cynthia, Maxia, Megan and Neva. He will be sorely missed by extended family and friends. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 333 Clark Avenue West #704, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation, 416-946-6560, or to The Brain Project c/o The Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875,www.baycrest.org/donations 'A, you're adorable'.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now