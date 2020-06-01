|
ALLAN MCKECHNIE STARK MACKINNON July 6, 1927 - May 28, 2020 Allan was born in Bellshill outside Glasgow, Scotland. After achieving a chemistry degree from the University of Glasgow, he emigrated to Canada when he was 25. While working for the explosives division of CIL outside Montreal, he met and married his wife, Moyra Smith. Together they had three children, Moyra (Valentino), Donald (Jennifer) and John (Marilyn). The family moved many times across the country from Labrador to Vancouver Island, spending most of it in Quebec, where he became proficient in French. Allan's last position as a senior executive with CIL took him to Toronto, where he retired. He was an avid sailor and kept a boat on Lake Champlain and later on, he and his son, Donald, sailed the boat from Lake Ontario to Georgian Bay before Allan started a new job in Toronto. In retirement, he volunteered at the Daily Bread Food Bank, spoke to seniors about Scotiabank's "ABCs of Fraud", and drove other seniors to important appointments. He was very proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren: Megan, Conall, Corbet and Alec. He read widely, but was particularly interested in politics, history, and anything to do with boats, large and small. He travelled for work to India, Australia, South Africa, and South America, and saw many other parts of the world on the cruises that he took with Moyra. Thank you to the staff at Kensington Gardens who took great care of him, particularly Bei Bei and Jenny. He is survived by Moyra, his wife of 61 years, his children, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his brother, Marshall, and his family in Edinburgh. Allan will be cremated and a memorial will be held sometime in the future. If desired, donations to the Kensington Health Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2020