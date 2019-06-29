ALLAN MURRAY SAUNDERS 1931 - 2019 Allan Murray Saunders passed away June 17, 2019, at Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Centre in Oakville one week and four days after his 88th birthday, with family by his side. He joins the love of his life, Jeannine, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Known as Papa to his grandchildren, Al was deeply loved and revered. A gifted writer, "ideas man," history and current affairs fan, creative thinker, dreamer and tennis enthusiast, he threw his energy and passion into all he did. A kind, patient, generous and loving man, Al had that rare ability to always have an interesting story to tell. He was also a great listener, a true communicator and a compassionate soul. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1931, Al took his communication skills to the next level and devoted his professional life to communication. A lifelong learner, he began his career at the Hamilton News as a staff reporter and then joined Firestone as their first public relations manager in 1957. In early 1964, Al made the big move to Toronto, joining Public & Industrial Relations (PIR) where he enjoyed many years as a highly regarded public relations consultant, rising through the ranks of Canada's largest public relations company at the time to become President of PIR in 1983. Retirement years throughout the 1990s were filled with freelance consulting, playing tennis (the more the better!), whimsical op-ed columns and fun times with family and friends at home and at the cottage in Oliphant, Ontario. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his daughter Janice and Michael Hornick and grandsons, Jamie, Matthew and Joshua, son Wayne Saunders and granddaughter Caitlin, daughter Laura and Wayne Niezen and granddaughters Leah and Sara, and brother Wes and family. We are so very grateful to Comfort Keepers who provided tender loving care to Al over the last number of years and thank all the personal care workers and office staff who always accommodated his needs as they changed. Special thanks and gratitude to Gina who cared for Al for seven years, providing exemplary personal attention and love. We also thank the staff at Wyndham Manor for their support and help as Al's health deteriorated. A private family service will take place soon and a celebration of Al's life is being planned for a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated as research must continue to find a cure for this disease that affects so many. Al, you were a true gentleman and a wonderful father. Gone but never forgotten. Messages of condolences can be made at: www.oakviewfuneral.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019