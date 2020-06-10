|
ALLAN OSLER AITKEN May 5, 1932 - June 6, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Allan Osler Aitken, who died peacefully at the age of 88 in the MUHC's Royal Victoria Hospital. Allan will be dearly remembered by his loving wife of seven years, Judith (Anderson), his children Ian (Mary), James (Caroline) and Jennifer (Frederic), his grandchildren Angus, Trevor, Fiona, Clare, Jack, Ella, Charlotte and Lily, his sister Jane Aitken, and his many relatives and friends. Predeceased by his first wife Sarah "Sally" (Drysdale), in 2011 after 48 years of marriage, and by his sister Sarah Stevenson in April of this year. Born in Montreal in 1932 to Allan Anderson Aitken and Phyllis Amy Osler, Allan grew up in Westmount. He spent many memorable summers as a youngster in the Laurentians and at Lake Simcoe, where his love for skiing, sailing and fishing began. His education took him from Selwyn House School to Trinity College School and McGill University. He suffered from glaucoma and was eternally grateful that advances in modern medicine were able to save his sight. After working for a major Canadian bank, he became a partner at Lafferty Harwood & Partners where he focused on entrepreneurs and their public businesses until he retired to focus on his family, his books, his sailboat, his garden, and his friends. Allan had boundless curiosity and love for knowledge and his wide-ranging stories and willingness to share what he knew will be greatly missed and warmly remembered by his family and friends. His commitment to life-long learning was matched only by his innate kindness, genuine interest in people, sense of humour, humility, and willingness to offer advice or lend an ear. His stories were loved and as he believed that every mouthful required 100 chews, mealtimes with Allan were as long as they were interesting. Allan was committed to quietly making a difference in the lives of others. He was a long-time board member of the Montreal Association for the Blind Foundation, ERS Youth Development, and Batshaw Youth and Family Centres Foundation. He was also co-founder of the Acorn Society. Allan's family would like to thank the many wonderful people at Place Kensington and the Royal Victoria Hospital who provided an outstanding level of care during these challenging times. A celebration of his life will be held when conditions permit. For those who wish, donations in Allan's name to The Old Brewery Mission or the Cedars Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 10 to June 14, 2020