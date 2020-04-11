|
ALLAN SALOMON Peacefully, on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the age of eighty- one. Beloved husband of Dorothy Goldberg. Devoted father and father-in-law of Jamie Salomon, Doug Salomon and Linda Martel, Caralee Salomon and Darryl Levine. Cherished grandfather of William, Olivier, Sydney, Claire, and Elisha. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Dorothy and the late Cyril Reitman. Brother-in-law of Lillian and Sammy Silverstone, the late Sonia Goldberg, Harvey and Helga Goldberg. Allan was fiercely proud of his children and appreciative of the love and support from his dear wife of nearly fifty-one years, Dorothy. Allan graduated from McGill University Law School in 1966. He served in private practice for several years before joining Reitmans Inc., negotiating real estate contracts for the large retail chain, soon becoming Vice- President of Real Estate and Corporate Secretary. He travelled the country for work, visiting parts of Canada that most of us don't get a chance to see, and was a wonderful role model of someone who truly and with passion loved their job. In honour of his life, contributions in Allan's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020