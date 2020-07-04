|
ALLAN WILLIAM CRAIG MACHADO (Bill) Passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2020 with his wife Nadine, daughter Kayly and dog Mindy by his side. Bill was 70 years old. Formerly of Kent Automotive, Bill will be missed by friends and colleagues for his incredible sense of humour. Bill will be greatly missed by his sisters Tobi (Bayne) and Audrey (Bob) and sister-in-law Wendy. Bill was predeceased by his mother Nina, father Al and brother Bob. He will be fondly remembered as "Uncle Bill" by Tracey, Judy, Michael, Valerie, Allan-Michael, and Kira and his many great-nieces and nephews. Bill will be forever remembered by family, friends, and friends who became family. He leaves behind many legacies including how to confront a challenge head on, to love with kindness and understanding, the art of a good punchline, and to see the humour in everything. Bill is thankful to PJ's Restaurant in Whitby for hosting his weekly breakfast with best friend Jeff for over 30 years. Bill's family will honour his wish to "put the 'fun' in 'funeral" with a celebration of life baseball game and emporium in the summer of 2021. Anyone who wishes to attend should e-mail Kayly at [email protected] On a list of Things to be Grateful for Bill wrote of his iPad "it allows me to say complete thoughts. Mostly because I am able to let the outside world know that I am still here. I still have my same sense of humour. That I still laugh even though I may not show it in my face." In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that a donation be made to www.connectedcanadians.ca in Bill's name so that other seniors will have the opportunity to let the outside world know they are still there and that they still laugh.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020