ALLAN CARTEROn Wednesday, November 11, 2020 (Remembrance Day) in his 88th year. Allan passed away peacefully in Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood, Ontario. Beloved husband to Mary Ellen, cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Allan lived life as an adventure and his working life took him from Jasper Alberta as a young guy driving tour buses for the Jasper Park Lodge to a rich and rewarding career with Imperial Oil that saw him move up from rolling barrels on the loading dock to retiring as a valued executive in the marketing division. He capped this off with what he called 'my 15 minutes' when he was seconded to a 5-year project in Tokyo with a Japanese affiliate where he spearheaded the successful re-branding of their entire business. As a family man and father, he is lovingly remembered by all his big brood - David (Angie), Michael (Michelle), Nancy, Gail, Susan (David) and Judy (Ian) - for modeling a strong work ethic, his terrible Dad jokes, and for providing sunny, happy cottage summers and winter weekends on ski hills and skating rinks. He could not have been prouder of his 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren: Sharmon, Jocelyn, Carolyn, Jarett, Brooke, Hayley, Ritchie, Jeri, Juliana, Ella, Carter, Zoe, Charlotte, Maddy, Cam, Hannah, Alexa, Elliana and Jordan. Memories of Grandpa are woven into all their lives, especially the annual visit to the Stratford Festival; sunny, sandy days at Sauble Beach, learning to sail on Lake Huron, unwrapping a new literary classic every Christmas, and tales of his adventures scuba diving, elephant riding and motorcycling in the far corners of the world. He has instilled his boundless, eclectic love of music - from Bach to Joe Sample to Willie Nelson - in all their lives. His grandfather wisdom has been passed down in his 4 Rules of Life: 1. Face reality 2. Be self-reliant 3. Be responsible 4. Stay free Allan welcomed into his life and heart Mary Ellen's children Victoria, Jamie, Rob and Jennifer and her 4 grandchildren. Later in life Allan met the love of his life, Mary Ellen, and her kindness, respect, and loving care filled his final weeks and days with warmth and peace. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood for their compassionate care and kindness.



