You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Allen CARTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLAN CARTEROn Wednesday, November 11, 2020 (Remembrance Day) in his 88th year. Allan passed away peacefully in Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood, Ontario. Beloved husband to Mary Ellen, cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Allan lived life as an adventure and his working life took him from Jasper Alberta as a young guy driving tour buses for the Jasper Park Lodge to a rich and rewarding career with Imperial Oil that saw him move up from rolling barrels on the loading dock to retiring as a valued executive in the marketing division. He capped this off with what he called 'my 15 minutes' when he was seconded to a 5-year project in Tokyo with a Japanese affiliate where he spearheaded the successful re-branding of their entire business. As a family man and father, he is lovingly remembered by all his big brood - David (Angie), Michael (Michelle), Nancy, Gail, Susan (David) and Judy (Ian) - for modeling a strong work ethic, his terrible Dad jokes, and for providing sunny, happy cottage summers and winter weekends on ski hills and skating rinks. He could not have been prouder of his 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren: Sharmon, Jocelyn, Carolyn, Jarett, Brooke, Hayley, Ritchie, Jeri, Juliana, Ella, Carter, Zoe, Charlotte, Maddy, Cam, Hannah, Alexa, Elliana and Jordan. Memories of Grandpa are woven into all their lives, especially the annual visit to the Stratford Festival; sunny, sandy days at Sauble Beach, learning to sail on Lake Huron, unwrapping a new literary classic every Christmas, and tales of his adventures scuba diving, elephant riding and motorcycling in the far corners of the world. He has instilled his boundless, eclectic love of music - from Bach to Joe Sample to Willie Nelson - in all their lives. His grandfather wisdom has been passed down in his 4 Rules of Life: 1. Face reality 2. Be self-reliant 3. Be responsible 4. Stay free Allan welcomed into his life and heart Mary Ellen's children Victoria, Jamie, Rob and Jennifer and her 4 grandchildren. Later in life Allan met the love of his life, Mary Ellen, and her kindness, respect, and loving care filled his final weeks and days with warmth and peace. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood for their compassionate care and kindness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved