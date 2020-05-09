|
|
ALLEN COATES STEWART January 24, 1934 - May 3, 2020 He peacefully passed away at North York General Hospital. First in a line of brothers; Robert, Donald and Douglas. Married Marie Ewasiuk in 1955; they had four children! They separated in 1977, she later passed in 1982 making him a widower. He married Nikki Harmon in 1988 and divorced several years later. He is survived by his Brother Robert (Carol), his children Alexander (Sheila), Adrienne (Michael), Christopher (Jennifer), Gillian (Warren) and grandchildren Kyle, Justin and great-grandson Aaron. An online ZOOM memorial is being held via Forest Hill United Church on May 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. Go to www.foresthilluc.org. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Canadian Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020