You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Forest Hill United Church
online ZOOM memorial
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Coates STEWART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Coates STEWART Obituary
ALLEN COATES STEWART January 24, 1934 - May 3, 2020 He peacefully passed away at North York General Hospital. First in a line of brothers; Robert, Donald and Douglas. Married Marie Ewasiuk in 1955; they had four children! They separated in 1977, she later passed in 1982 making him a widower. He married Nikki Harmon in 1988 and divorced several years later. He is survived by his Brother Robert (Carol), his children Alexander (Sheila), Adrienne (Michael), Christopher (Jennifer), Gillian (Warren) and grandchildren Kyle, Justin and great-grandson Aaron. An online ZOOM memorial is being held via Forest Hill United Church on May 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. Go to www.foresthilluc.org. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Canadian Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -