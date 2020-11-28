ALLIE TRYPHENA HENDRA January 15, 1928 - November 19, 2020 Allie died peacefully at Arbour Heights in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday, November 19, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Allie (nee Hicks), in her 93rd year, was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Archdeacon Gordon Hendra, in 2018. Survived by her sister, Carol Anne Philips; beloved children, Cathie McCabe (Barry), Carol (Patrick Culver), John (Robin), and Peter; and cherished granddaughters, Kate Culver, Julia Hendra, Sarah McCabe and Alison Hendra. Predeceased by her father, John Benjamin Hicks; mother, Margaretta Hicks; and first husband, Edward (Ted) Black. Born in Montreal, Allie and her family later moved to Toronto where she took her education degree at the University of Toronto. After a few years she moved to Calgary to marry Gordon and together they raised their family of four. Allie was a great support to Gordon in his work serving the parishioners of St. Mark's, Calgary - and later Holy Trinity Church in Winnipeg, St. James' in Kingston and St. Mark's, Barriefield. Allie had a passion for design which she was able to eagerly follow when she worked for several years at Robert Reid's Furniture store and, before that, at the Canadian Shop, both in Kingston. Allie greatly loved her family and friends. She delighted in their company and in caring for them throughout her life. She had a wonderful partnership with Gordon and they enjoyed their life together to the fullest. Allie had a flair for making her surroundings beautiful and welcoming to all. Her strength of character and deep caring will be dearly missed. The family wants to thank the staff at City Park, Arbour Heights, for all their loving care and support to Allie in her final years. A private family funeral will be held at Christ Church Cemetery, Kingston. Donations in Allie's name may be made to the Primate's World Relief and Development Fund and the Alzheimer Society of Canada. "Oh, that I had the wings of a dove! I would fly away and be at rest." Psalm 55:6



