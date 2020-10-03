You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Allison Anne BARR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLISON ANNE BARR On September 22, 2020, Allison Anne Barr, beloved sister of Susan Gammage, Eric and Desmond Behan, aunt of Angela Gammage and Jocelyn Cudmore, friend and colleague passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving friends and family. Ali was born in NYC and spent her formative years exploring the mountains, seas and towns of Puerto Rico. Her education began at Boston U. before moving to Georgia where her work at the extension service of the University of Georgia sparked a lifelong study of the botanical world. In 1989 she immigrated to Canada and subsequently earned a diploma in Landscape Architecture from Ryerson and an Honours B.Sc from the University of Guelph. Whether as judge at agricultural fairs, columnist for Niagara Farmers Monthly or manager in the horticultural industry, Allison's life was dedicated to educating the public about the importance of cultivating and nurturing the diversity, beauty and power of the plant world. Allison spent the last 15 years of her career at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency where she worked as Plant Protection Officer before taking on the challenging role of National Operations Specialist within the Plant Operational Guidance and Expertise Team. She proudly served as shop steward. The family extends our deepest gratitude to the many talented and dedicated colleagues at the CFIA who were so generous with the tender mercies that comforted Ali's last days. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Cremation has taken place as per her wishes. Donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy of Canada. May the seeds of her generous heart, wise counsel and delight of all things botanical take root in the hearts and gardens of all who knew her. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved