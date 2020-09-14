ALPHONSE THOMAS LACAVERAHis family and friends regret to announce that Al Lacavera passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on September 8, 2020, in his 80th year. Al was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Elizabeth, his brothers Anthony and Thomas Lacavera, his father and mother-in-law Mark and Katherine Ramella, his sister-in-law Loretta Ramella Lopez, his first cousins Diane Sauder and Robert Ivankovich and his aunts and uncles Lena and John Ivankovich and Theresa and Tony Morelatto. He is survived by his wife Donna, his children Anthony and Catherine, his grandson Anthony and his brother-in-law Anthony Lopez as well as numerous cousins. Al practised law in Welland from 1968 to 1998, in his own law firm, as well as in association with the firms of Kovacs, Forestell and Luciani, Rose and Banks, and Blackadder, Lacavera, Green, Marion, Leon and Halinda. He was appointed to the Ontario Court of Justice in 1998. He presided over both family and criminal matters in Welland, Fort Erie and St. Catharines from the time of his appointment until 2009. From 2010 until his retirement in 2015, he presided at College Park, in Toronto. Al was very involved in local civic affairs throughout his career. He was active in many local charities, served as President of the local Law Association, the local riding political associations, the local Chamber of Commerce, was a Regional Counsellor for the Niagara Region and was a candidate for provincial parliament. He was also an avid athlete, playing and coaching basketball in his younger years and progressing to tennis and golf in his later years. He especially loved golf and relished the golf trips he, his son and brother-in-law took together. Much to his chagrin, he will be remembered more for his sense of humour and wit than his golf scores. Everyone who knew him can cite their favourite quip from among the many famous Lacavera retorts that triggered instant, widespread and irrepressible laughter. Al was noted, as his father was before him, for being a true gentleman. Not only his fellow lawyers and judges, but clerks, reporters, police and even the accused appreciated the fundamental decency and humanity with which he conducted his practice and presided over court. If he was in charge, everyone could count on being treated with equality, dignity and respect. Above all, Al was a devoted and beloved husband, father and grandfather. Even though his time with little Anthony was short, they already shared a very special relationship. Donations in honour of Al's memory can be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society or any charity that assists the poor and vulnerable in our society. A private family funeral Mass in celebration of Al's life will be held at the Parish Community of St. Kevin followed by his interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com