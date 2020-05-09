You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
AMELIA JUNE IPP Peacefully at home on Friday, May 8, 2020. Beloved wife and lifelong partner of Howard and loving mother to Gregory. Devoted sister and sister-in-law to Sara Markone, and Hilton and Ellie Weinberg and sister-in-law to Sheila, David and Erina. Amelia will be fondly remembered for her devotion, loyalty and generosity to all those whose lives she touched. Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Sherry, Jocelyn, Marian and Cheryl, for their kindness and loving care. A family graveside service was held on Friday, May 8, 2020. If you would like to honour Amelia's memory, donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (416) 946-6560/(866) 224-6560.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020
