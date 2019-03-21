AMY MARGARET RACINE (Jeffrey) June 10, 1937- March 16, 2019 It is with great sadness we report that on March 16, 2019, Amy Margaret (Jeffrey) Racine passed away unexpectedly at her home in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. Amy was born in Sandy Cove on June 10, 1937 to Floyd Vertal Jeffrey and Margaret Elizabeth Holmes as the youngest of eight. After moving to Halifax as a young woman, she met her husband-to-be, Philip Ernest Racine, whom she married in 1957. After having three children, Amy's adventures with Phil took her to the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Connecticut, Ontario and finally back home to what was first a summer home in Yarmouth and then her permanent residence. Amy developed a life-long love of sun and tennis through her island life, and, among other pastimes, she worked at the American Red Cross for many years in Stamford, Connecticut. Although Phil passed away in 2005, Amy has continued to live a busy life and became an avid golfer who could still be found on the tennis courts. She will be greatly missed by her family for many reasons, including her contagious laugh and quirky sense of humour; she was also a very strong person and a model of healthy aging. Amy was predeceased by brothers, Fenwick (Laura), Philip (Helen) and Wendell (Marjorie); and sisters, Florence (Fred) and Reta (Edward). She is survived by brother, George (Jean) and sister, Helen (Raymond); sons, Andy (Debbie), Jeff (Jennifer) and Tim (Corinna); grandchildren, Jody, Ashleigh, Adam, Ellis and Thea; and great-grandchildren, Isaac, Sianna and Rosalie. As per Amy's wishes, she has been cremated and will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Yarmouth Mountain Cemetery. Donations may be made in Amy's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or you may sign the guestbook online at: www.sweenysfuneralhome.net. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2019