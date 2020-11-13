AMY MARGARET STRICKLAND Amy Margaret Strickland died peacefully in Toronto on November 7, 2020. She was the last of five daughters of the late James Fordyce Strickland K.C. and Amy Agnes Hill of Peterborough. Predeceased by her beloved son, Michael Jonathan Gee and her sisters and brothers-in-law: twin sister, Judith Malcolm (Donald), Jane Cole (John) Agnes Upper (Bruce), Mary Rogers (David); her nephew, John Cole; her cousins, William Fortye, Beverly Fortye Armstrong, Jean Fleming (Sandy). Survived by her beloved son, Anthony (Tony) Strickland Gee (Lisa); and her brother, and sister-in-law, Russell and Kathryn Gee; nieces and nephews, Martha Cole (Alan Maguire), Nicholas Malcolm, Sandra Gee (Brian Caruthers), Nancy Gee (David Crawley), Matthew Cole (Lillian Chau), Andy Cole (Connie Collette), Roger Cole (Susan Richardson), Mandy Cole (Walter Buckle); the many others, great and great-great; her cousins, Ian Fleming and Daphne Strickland Stapleton; and her family from the Whittaker side, Daniel, Brenda, Clair and Maddy, Gordon, Laura, Owen and Sarah and Douglas. Margie's family and friends gave her great pleasure. Gardening and skiing at Devil's Glen and Osler Bluff kept her fit and ready for lunch. Margie left instructions for there to be a party in her honour. We will do our utmost to ensure it is the best possible party. The date of which will be informally announced when we have a venue and COVID-19 clearance.



