|
|
AMYOT MICHAEL AYMONG Age 89, passed away at Michael Garron Hospital on April 22, 2020, in Toronto, ON.Amyot is survived by his son, Michael Ay mong, of Vancouver, BC, his granddaughter, Samantha Ay mong, of Vancouver, BC and his Extended Family, Tetiana Ostapo wych, Okeanne (Kiki) Abrahams and Eve Aymong, of Vancouver BC. He is preceded in death by his wife, Diana Elizabeth Aymong of Hamilton, ON.Amyot was born on June 3, 1930 in Toronto, ON, to parents Wilfrid Aymong and Al ice Tierney. He graduated from Dela Salle High School, His post graduate work was in Switzerland at IMD Business School where he received his MBA. In his early ca reer he accepted a position in sales, during his tenure he worked on various assignment in the US, Europe and Canada. Upon retiring he was Senior VP and Di rector of Corporate Affairs at Gen eral MillsAmyot was a great family man and a loving father. He married Diana Mellanby on November 19, 1960, they re mained together happily for 59 years until Diana's passing in 2019. The couple had 1 child together, Michael Aymong.Amyot was a socially active man who was deeply involved in various charita ble activities for most of his life. He founded Concerned Children's Advertisers, which is an advocate for children's health and well-be ing. He received the Governor Generals Award of Canada for his work and contribution on May 26, 2003. In his lifetime he was sur rounded by many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and family.He would want a message to go out to all the healthcare workers that helped him through the years es pecially his primary caregiver, Imelda Tabanao and her family, who looked after him and his wife Diana so well for so many years.His family and friends will always remember him as a very generous, kind, and compassion ate person.He will be deeply missed.His remains will be cre mated at Humphrey Funeral Home, his celebration of life will be held in the future. Date to be announced.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020