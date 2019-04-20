ANDRÉ BUREAU October 10, 1935 - April 12, 2019 Passed away on April 12, 2019 in Montreal. Mr. André Bureau was the beloved husband of Thérèse Quessy. He leaves behind his sons, Yves-André (Françoise Bouglé), Jean (George Black), Bernard (Marie-Ève Langlais); and his grandchildren, Bruno-Olivier, Jean-Simon, Fanny, Guillaume, Ophélie, Estelle and Zoé. He is also survived by two sisters, Nicole (Edmund Tobin) and Louise (late Édouard Drzewiecki); and several nephews and nieces. Born in Trois-Rivières in 1935, he received his Bachelor of Law degree from Université Laval in 1958, followed by a post graduate diploma from the University of Paris' Institut de droit compare - Panthéon Sorbonne. Member of the Quebec Bar since 1959, he was Executive Vice-President of La Presse (1968-72), and President of Télémédia Communications (1972-79), Cancom (1979-83), the CRTC (1983-89), as well as the Astral Broadcasting Group (1990-2008). He joined the legal firm of Heenan Blaikie where he was Counsel (1989-2014) and was appointed Chairman of the Board of Astral Media Inc. (1996-2013). Through his vitality, entrepreneurship and skills, Mr. Bureau significantly shaped the Canadian audio-visual landscape. He encouraged Quebec to take its rightful place in the communication industry while expressing its French identity. He was instrumental in the creation of both French and English specialty television services and promoted the growth of independent film and television production. He supported Canadian and Quebec creators, producers and broadcasters to spread their native culture throughout the country and abroad. Mr. Bureau was named Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres de France by the French government in 1992, and, in 1993, he received the title of Officer of the Order of Canada. In June 2012, he was named Officer of the Ordre National du Québec. We would like to express our gratitude and thank the staff of the Geriatric and Palliative care units of the Jewish General Hospital. Family will receive friends and colleagues on Thursday, May 2nd from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Mr. Bureau's funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at the: Mount Royal Funeral Complex, 1297 Chemin de la Forêt, Outremont, QC H2V 2P9, 514-279-6540 www.mountroyalcem.com In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Jewish General Hospital Foundation https://www.jghfoundation.org/en/ or to the Fondation Jean Lapointe https://fondationjeanlapointe.org/en/ Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019