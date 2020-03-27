|
|
ANDRE LACROIX It is with heavy hearts that the family announces his passing on March 16, 2020 at the age of 88 years. André is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maureen Lacroix (née Laberge); six children, Andrée (Serge), Pierre, Claude (Julie), Jeanie (Paul), Mathieu (Leona) and Jacques, as well as ten grandchildren, Simon, Claudie, Margo, Éile, Meallá, Maxim, Eve, Tomas, Molly and Christian (Katie) as well as a great-grandchild on the way. André was raised in La Sarre in northwest Quebec by his parents Albert Lacroix and Alma Lacroix (née Breton), both predeceased. He is survived by his brothers Fernand (Henriette), Roger (Anne), and his sister Pierrette (Garnet). As an adolescent he travelled to Sudbury to attend Sacred Heart College (subsequently University of Sudbury) where he obtained a classical education from the Jesuites, learned to develop critical thinking, a strong work ethic and was challenged to use the skills he had learned to do good onto others. His time at Sacred Heart College marked the beginning of his life long affinity to the Jesuites, their commitment to higher education and the values they exalt. From Sacred Heart College André went on to study law in Toronto where he graduated from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1957. His love of the North brought him back to Sudbury where he embarked on a law career in private practice that spanned over 50 years. He was a founding partner of the law firm Lacroix Forest Labrosse and DelFrate and he had very fond memories of his partners, associates, staff, colleagues and the legal community with whom he had the privilege of working throughout his legal career. He loved people and he valued upholding what was just and fair. The practise of law gave him the means to do what he enjoyed the most, helping people. He could not turn away the vulnerable or powerless. Anyone who knew him knew he was not mechanically inclined but there were very few legal problems he could not fix. He was a reasonable and gentle man with a sharp mind and he used these skills to sort out effective solutions to legal problems. He was a man of integrity who was trusted and respected because he was never motivated by self interest. A person's appearance, age, gender, sexual orientation, race and/ or religious beliefs did not matter to him. He treated everyone with the same respect. In keeping with his values, he was an engaged community member who spent tireless hours volunteering his time to various Boards and organizations throughout the years including the School Board, Laurentian University, University of Sudbury, Cambrian College, Cambrian Foundation, Sudbury Community Foundation, Science North, Baxter and Alma Ricard Foundation, The Sudbury Regional Development Corporation and the United Way. He was the first non cleric Chancellor of the University of Sudbury and was also the recipient of many awards including an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from Laurentian University and a Fred Sheridan Award from Cambrian College. He was truly moved when he received these awards but was not at all comfortable with the attention directed towards him. He was a patient and tolerant man although he had no tolerance for intolerance and violence. He was very independent, a progressive thinker who was always curious and open to new ideas. He embraced new technology although he had no idea how to use it. He played hockey, loved music, dancing, shoveling snow and burning cardboard in his fire pit. He always drove the speed limit and spent all of his weekends outdoors with his dogs. He was thrilled to be an Admiral of the Ramsey Lake Navy. His sense of humour was very dry, like his favorite martinis. He fell in love and married Maureen in 1962 and together they lived a full life even having made a short movie together. Dinner table discussions were never boring. He had tremendous respect and admiration for Maureen and her many accomplishments. His greatest pride and joy were his family. He was easy to be with, fun and entertaining. During his later years he faced one of his greatest life challenges when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, a reality he accepted stoically. The family would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to the Alzheimer's Society of Sudbury- Manitoulin for their invaluable programming and care as well as St Joseph's Villa and HSN for the excellent care they provided to André more recently. We will miss him dearly although his example will continue to guide us in his absence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Sudbury -Manitoulin, St Joseph's Villa, or a charity of your choice. We would also ask you to consider a charity or fund that will assist students affected by COVID-19. In keeping with current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cooperative Funeral Home, Sudbury. www.cooperativefuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2020