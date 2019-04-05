ANDREA MARY JONES (nee Snowdon) Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. F. Jones, Mum died peacefully on April 4, 2019. Loving mother of Harry (Heather Soame) and their children Collin and Julia; Jenny (Jack Scott) and their children Hannah, Molly and Zoë; and Ros and her son Callum. She was the daughter of the late Charles Allen Snowdon and Edwina Gertrude Higginson; and doting granddaughter of the Venerable Archdeacon Johnston McLellan Snowdon, co-founder of St. George's-by- the-Lake Church at Blue Sea Lake, Quebec; and St. Stephen's Anglican Church in Ottawa. She will also be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Fiercely independent, Mum had energy that knew no bounds. No one could keep up. She taught us to live life to its fullest, have the best dinner parties, love the arts and be curious. Her grandchildren will miss her very much because she had their backs and absolutely adored them. We are very grateful for the loving care and friendship she found at Churchill Place in Oakville and the Rockcliffe Retirement Residence in Ottawa. Thank you as well to the professional, compassionate staff at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital. There will be two celebrations of life. The first will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa on Saturday, April 13th at 10 a.m., and the second will be at the Oakville Golf Club on Sunday, April 14th at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Art Gallery or The National Arts Centre bursary programme would be welcome. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019