|
|
HONORABLE ANDRÉE CHAMPAGNE P.C., C.M. 1939 - 2020 With great sadness, the family of the Honorable Andrée Champagne, P.C., C.M., announces her passing in St-Hyacinthe, Québec on June 6, 2020, at the age of 80. Daughter of Georges A. Champagne and Simone Lamothe, she is survived by her life partner André Sébastien Savoie, her children from her marriage to the late Walter Clune, Patrick (Diane Hébert) and Liliane (Robert Kearns), her beloved grand-daughter Laurence, her sister Danielle (Jean-François) as well as her nephew Jean-Frédéric, her cousins, other family members and numerous friends and colleagues. Audacious and sensitive, inquisitive and determined, challenges were for her a source of energy. " When a door closes, a window will surely open ". Driven by the conviction of her passions, she had the innate ability to reinvent herself. She began as an actress playing Donalda in a series that would put its mark on Québec's collective imagination, a singer, host, casting director, writer, then became a Member of Parliament in her native region, Minister of State, Deputy-Speaker of the House of Commons, Senator and International President of the APF (Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie). She received the honours of being named Commandeur de l'Ordre de la Pléiade and, in 2018, the Order of Canada. In the course of her life, she will have touched and was touched by so many. In her spare time, she loved classical music, opera, reading; she was also a great sports fan. And, she was a mother, our mamie, and for more than half her life, loved and was loved by her soulmate, Sébastien. She will be greatly missed. We wish to give our heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals and staff of the Hospital Honoré-Mercier who cared for our mother and were so kind to us. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later time. Your sympathies can be expressed by a donation to the Chez nous des artistes (http://cheznousdesartistes.com/), the Cancer Research Society or the Canadian charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020