ANDRÉE LOUISE BJORDAMMEN (née Michaud) March 9, 1944 Lévis, QC - February 26, 2019 Oakville, ON "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure; loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure." Loving mother to Krista (William) Barron, and Karla (Philip) Orr. Adoring "Nan" of Olivia, Chase, Miles and Lily. Daughter of the late Gérald Michaud and Gemma Déry. Survived by brothers Raymond Michaud (Suzanne Gravel), Jacques Michaud (Lisette Dumas), and sister Paule Michaud. Proud member of the Michaud and Bjordammen families, dear friend to many. Memorial donations to Ian Anderson House of Oakville, or Covenant House of Toronto would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019
