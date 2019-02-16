You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Services
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
Andrew BISHOP Obituary
ANDREW BISHOP Peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 90. Andrew beloved husband of the late Irene May (nee Henderson). Loving father of David. Dear brother of Marie (late Bill) and the late Nina (late Robert). Andrew will be sadly missed by all family members and by many friends. Memorial visitation at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of the Service in our Chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the .
