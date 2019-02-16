|
|
ANDREW BISHOP Peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 90. Andrew beloved husband of the late Irene May (nee Henderson). Loving father of David. Dear brother of Marie (late Bill) and the late Nina (late Robert). Andrew will be sadly missed by all family members and by many friends. Memorial visitation at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of the Service in our Chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019