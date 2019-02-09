ANDREW HARRIS Andrew Blake Harris, chef extraordinaire, raconteur, passionate hunter and fisherman, devoted family man, and steadfast friend, died suddenly on January 29, 2019. Andrew's death is a terrible blow to family and friends, all over the world. He will be missed and mourned by his nearest and dearest: partner, Margaret Norcott; daughter, Marley; son, Blake; father, Guy Harris; siblings, Kim and Scott Harris; niece and nephew, Franny and Noah Bergschneider (Claudia Marchesano); and faithful dog, Malcolm. His closest friends were also family, and they too are distraught. Predeceased by his mother, Nancy Harris, Andrew was the light of her life, and the apple of her eye. No one could make her laugh like her youngest did. No one could make any of us laugh like Andrew did. Born November 7, 1961, in Toronto, Andrew led a jam- packed life, working and travelling all over North, Central, and South America, and the Caribbean, riding in beat-up trucks, tin boats, yachts and canoes, always heading down the road (or river or sea) less travelled. He marched to his own drum and the beat of reggae music. He worked hard and played hard, but always came home to his family in Clarksburg, Ontario. He loved them so much. The choice to end his life in no way cancels out the joyfulness and generosity of his 57 years on this planet, and our remembrance of him will not be tinged by any shame or blame. We love you, Andrew. Always have, always will. We know you loved us. A Celebration of Life for Andrew will be held on April 20, 2019, location and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may made be made to Ducks Unlimited Canada. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019